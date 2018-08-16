Compassionate Kenyan athlete who won world acclamation.

Emmanuel Masinde @PeopleSport11

Her photo was splashed across newspapers across the world when her act of compassion was captured during a race in a foreign land.

Former Santiago De Chile marathon champion Jacqueline Nyetipei, has won all kinds of international competitions but one of them in 2010 made her famous special way.

During the 2010 Zhengkai marathon in Zhengzhou, China, Nyetipei saw a Chinese elite disable athlete struggling to drink water. She ran with him from the 10km to the 38km mark aiding him through all the water stations, which made her to slow down while her competitor took the advantage to outsprint although she tried to catch up with the winner in vain and she was placed second.

She has been training in Iten before moving to her Kapsoya home, Nyetipei was not dampened by losing the race and winning prize money of $10,000 (Sh100,000).

“I saw he was armless and he was struggling to pick the bottle water, I felt some kindness and made sure he drank the water until 38km mark where I even gave him my special water,” said Nyetipei with a lot of joy.

She says money is not everything despite helping him, I did not know I was going to get that money but at least I won something as I was second and that was good money for me.

Nyetipei, 24, says: “I never did that to become famous in any way in fact I did not know the picture was taken until later when I received phone calls from abroad from different people to come and see this Kenyan runner who helped a disabled man and cost her cash prize and gold.

She added: “By helping the Chinese man I felt fulfilled and after that race I have been winning every race which I think opened my blessings”.

Nyatipei was born in South of West Pokot County and raised at a place called Lelan, she started running while at Chepariten Primary School at a tender age before she was discovered by coach Geoffrey Ptormos and moved her to Kaptabuk Primary School.