Thousands line up Eldoret streets to bid farewell to fallen hurdles king

Emmanuel Masinde @PeopleSport11

Athletic Kenya (AK), Kenya Police, the country’s elite and upcoming athletes converged at Eldoret Hospital mortuary to escort the body of former 400m hurdles world champion Nicholas Bett.

Bett died last Wednesday morning in a road accident along Kapsabet-Nakuru highway. The runner’s burial will take place at his Simat home in Uasin Gishu County today.

At the morgue, wails of sorrow rent the air after the body was released to viewing as reality dawned to family members and friends that their beloved hero was no more. AK officials led by Central Rift branch chairman Abraham ‘Solo’ Mutai, AK National Executive Committee (NEC) member Barnaba Korir senior and upcoming athletes led by former steeple- chase champion Milcah Chemos led the procession along the busy Eldoret-Nairobi highway and Eldoret town bringing business to a standstill.

Bett, who was a police officer based at the Kondele Police Station in Kisumu County, will be accorded the ceremonial police send off by his former comrades, at the morgue the officers were dressed in their ceremonial attire to escort the deceased.

National Police Service (NPS) are in charge of the burial and funeral logistics. Bett’s body was escorted in a hearse to his home in Simat for burial today (Thursday).

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Bett’s funeral chairman Mutai, said they expect top athletes across the world will be attending the burial ceremony.

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to lead political leaders and Rift Valley athletics fraternity in paying homage to the athlete whose promising career was cut short by a road accident.

“We are expecting International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) officials tomorrow (Thursday),” said Mutai.

Mutai added to say that Bett was an international athlete and his latest assignment in Asaba, Nigeria was both an IAAF and CAA championship.

“We are expecting top dignitaries to grace the occasion, we have also planned for a VIP section,” added Mutai.

Top athletes who came to the morgue to pay their last respects to Bett included Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, former world 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop, former 800m world champions Janeth Jepkosgei , former 800m champion Eunice Sum, Olympic silver medallist Sally Kipyego, former 5,000m world junior champion Augustine Choge, among others.