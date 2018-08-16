Mixed-race band wows with local dialect songs

Seth Mwaniki @PeopleDailyKe

Audience at the ongoing music festival in Nyeri were yesterday treated to an intriguing performance by a band of mixed race, Masai Cultural Arts.

The band, whose members are young cultural ambassadors and contemporary singers from United Kingdom, moved the audience at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology’s main hall as they presented various songs in different local dialects.

The band’s first piece was a Swahili song by Lady Isa, Dunia Ina Mambo, followed by Mwendwa Lucy, a Kamba song and then did sacred Kikuyu songs switching from one song to another with a theatrical sequence.

The band director Diana Badia, who said their aim is to promote cultural tourism, added that with their slogan “How do you know Kenya?” they want the world to know the unique and great Kenyan culture.

Badia said to ensure this succeeds, they have partnered with Kenya Tourism Board to market the country globally.

“Our aim was to reach a million people through this band but we have exceeded our target, having reached more than five million people,” she said.

Other than the band’s performance, the day’s events also featured diverse African cultural dances by high school students.

The students presented dances from Uganda, South Sudan and Mozambique whose messages ranged from reconciliation, advice to the youth and entertainment.

After 10 eventful days, the Kenya Music Festival curtains fall tomorrow with a gala where the best 40 performances will be presented.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to grace the event.

Over 50,000 learners in pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions participated in the event. They included 1,492 early childhood development education children, 40,619 primary school pupils and 10,619 students from teachers training colleges.