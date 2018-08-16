Swazuri replaced with Mbagaya as NLC chair

George Kebaso @Morarak

National Land Commission (NLC) chairperson Muhammad Swazuri’s woes intensified yesterday after he was relieved of his duties following his arrest and prosecution over graft allegations.

He was replaced by vice chairperson Abigael Mbagaya, who will serve as chair in an acting capacity. The commission assured Kenyans there is no crisis and it will continue to carry out its constitutional mandate.

In the changes, David Kuria, who was a director in charge of Geo-information Management, becomes the Commission’s acting chief executive.

The position was previously held by Tom Chavangi Aziz, who has been charged alongside Swazuri over fraudulent Standard Gauge Railway payments. Bernad Cherutich was appointed director of Finance and Administration in an acting capacity.

Joash Oindo, who has been the commission’s deputy director in charge of Valuation and Taxation, was also promoted to the acting position in the same department. The changes take effect immediately.