Maraga: Deal with rogue land officials

Chief Justice David Maraga has challenged the government to deal decisively with corrupt Land ministry officials, who aid unscrupulous people in securing multiple fake title deeds.

He said it had become “extremely difficult” to resolve land disputes where several people were claiming ownership of the same property each armed with a title deed. “We cannot tell who has the genuine document,” said Maraga.

Many prospective investors, including Kenyans in the diaspora, had fallen victim to con men in possession of fake land documents who easily lure buyers by claiming ownership of other people’s land and offering non-existent property, he said.

The CJ said banks are also bearing the brunt of fraud, with fake titles offered as collateral for loans.

He spoke yesterday during the swearing-in of the newly-appointed Public Service Commission chair Stephen Kirogo by the Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi at the Supreme Court in Nairobi.

Maraga urged the government to streamline its disciplinary mechanisms involving civil servants.

“These complaints on people in public service need to be addressed urgently,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said government employees must jealously safeguard their integrity and make prudent use of public resources.

“We are not here to enrich ourselves from public coffers. We must serve the public with integrity at all times,” he said.

Kinyua said the culture of honesty must be inculcated in the civil service, which comprises the largest pool of professionals in the country, to enable Kenyans to be provided with essential services, irrespective of their political affiliation.