Joho, Kingi hint at new Coast party

People Daily August 16, 2018
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (centre) his deputy William Kingi (left) and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi (left) addresses the press at Flamingo Pride Inn yesterday. Photo/BONFACE MSANGI

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi have hinted at a possibility of forming a political party ahead of 2022 elections.

Addressing more than 200 Members of County Assembly from across the Coast region, the two governors resolved to push for unity so that the region can speak in one voice.

The day-long meeting also resolved to build political unity that would enable the region to realise its development plans under the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani (JKP).

In the “Pwani Kwanza” resolutions read by Puma Ward MCA Dawa Ngome, Joho and Kingi said the region has began a people-driven consultation process that will chart the way forward of the region.

Kingi said regional leaders will consult all stakeholders, before making a final decision.

Joho said he has resolved political differences with Kingi adding that “they are ready to walk the path that no other politician from the region has ever walked.” 

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy leader launched attack on rebel MPs from the region who have declared support for Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the 2022 presidential seat, saying they are to blame for the region’s disunity.

