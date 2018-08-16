Uhuru asks TSC to review teacher transfer policy

Irene Githinji and Sophie Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday directed Education ministry to a review the ongoing controversial delocation of head teachers from their home counties.

He said the policy that has frayed relations between the teachers’ employer, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), needs a relook.

The latter has threatened to call a strike to paralyse learning in third term unless the process is halted.

The President said in some instances, the delocalisation has ruined the to the tutor family relations through unforeseen challenges.

His move puts on hold an earlier vow by the TSC chairperson Lydia Nzomo, who was addressing primary school heads in Mombasa, that the process is unstoppable. She insisted that the implementation of the performance-based management and delocalisation policy would go on despite protests from Knut.

The directive may have also averted a threatened teachers work boycott,albeit temporarily.

But addressing the Catholic School Principals three-day conference at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Nairobi yesterday, Uhuru directed Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed to ensure the review process is completed by end of this month.

“The ongoing delocalisation programme has created some unforeseen challenges that have, in some instances, affected families negatively. We are reviewing the policy guidelines to ensure the programme is not implemented to the detriment of families,” said Uhuru. The “good news” was received with jubilation by the principals with majority of them saying it was punitive because those affected were never pushed out and not given time to move to their new stations.

In Mombasa, Nzomo defended the policy on Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD), saying it was aimed at guiding and developing transformative teaching.

She told participants at the ongoing Kenya Primary School Head Teachers Association (Kepsha) that the emphasis should not be on the process but rather on the development of teachers.

So far, 1,065 principals have been delocalised and subsequently reported to their new stations within the stipulated timeframes despite resistance, which delayed hand over. Two weeks ago, TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia affirmed that delocalisation was not restricted to principals and their deputies, and would eventually move to teachers.

She said the huge workforce called for a gradual process but would only spare individuals almost retiring, specifically aged 58 and above, those living with disabilities and those ailing. Knut, on the other hand, has maintained a hard line stance that the programme must be revoked.

Knut even cited delocalisation as a key reason for school unrest in second term, faulting the manner in which it is being implemented. And earlier this week, Knut secretary general, Wilson Sossion said he would ensure schools do not reopen for third term if the government does not respond to teachers’ concerns.

Meanwhile, the President issued a directive for the issuance of title deeds to all education institutions built and managed by the Catholic Church and other faith-based organisations. He told National Land Commission (NLC) and CS Amina to expedite the titling process and finalise it by the end of the year.

Uhuru also said his government has made significant strides in achieving the four intervention areas identified in 2013 specific to the education sector.

They include upgrading learning infrastructure through construction and renovation of buildings, connection to electricity supply, and the provision of appropriate school supplies and equipment. “I am happy to report my administration, with the support of Kenyans and institutions such as the Church, has made remarkable strides on all the four fronts,” he said.

“Without requisite education, our Big Four agenda will remain but a dream. It is against this understanding that my administration has committed itself to ensuring that every Kenyan child receives high quality and holistic education”. The President also called for constructive and continued engagement between teachers and parents for the proper development of children and for the stability of schools.

Amina lauded the Catholic Church for its contribution to the education sector, even as she assured the country that the government would step up measures to improve the integrity of national examinations by, among others, enhancing surveillance and supervision. And despite challenges of indiscipline, the CS said schools sponsored and supported by the Catholic Church had reported few to no cases of arson, riots and other forms of unrest.

“Our concerted efforts in addressing these challenges by taking stern and decisive action on those implicated have reduced the number of cases. The Ministries of Education and Interior together with TSC are working through a standing joint sector committee to implement recommended measures to completely deal with this problem,” she said.