Waititu wife, 13 others in court over illegal building

Mercy Salisi @PeopleDailyKe

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s wife Susan Wangare was yesterday charged with building a structure in the City without approval.

Wangari (pictured)who appeared before City Hall chief magistrate Mary Njagi, is said to have constructed the structure on Moi Avenue without the necessary documents. She was freed on Sh80,000 cash bail.

Kiambu First Lady was arrested yesterday morning alongside the contractor Robert Rukwaro and 12 casual workers on allegations of developing the said building without necessary approval by the City Developing Plan.

The casual workers were Simon Ngare, Julius Mukala, Kyalo Musyoka, Dickson Mulinga, Paul Mutunga, Johson Omondi, Dickson Kyalo, Joseph Muiruri, Charles Mwanzi, Kithus Sammy, Alexander Mbithi and Paul Shivanga.

The accused were charged with erecting an eight-storey building without approved plans contrary to section 30 (2) of the physical planning ACT CAP 286.

Wangare and the casual workers were released on Sh80,000 cash bail each while the contractor was released on Sh100,000 cash bail.

Among the buildings are those that house Jamii Bora Bank and Delta Hotel.

The accused’s lawyer Manases Mwangi had earlier pleaded with the magistrate to give his clients a lenient cash bail on grounds they had necessary documents, and requested to be issued with all documents. The case will be mentioned on September 16.

And yesterday, a recorded phone conversation allegedly between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Waititu went viral, with the voice similar to Sonko’s assuring Waititu that his wife would be released.

“This is governor Sonko. Your Excellency, I am very sorry. You will be released now but you should apply for approvals. It is a mistake to build without plans,” the speaker is heard telling a woman believed to be Waititu’s wife.