Over 300,000 youth ‘are HIV positive’

Sophie Njoka August 16, 2018
NACC director Dr Nduku Kilonzo.

The National Aids Control Council (NACC) yesterday tabled startling statistics that indicated that more than 300, 000 young people are HIV positive.

NACC director Dr Nduku Kilonzo told primary school heads meeting in Mombasa under the auspices of  Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (Kepsha) that about  300,000 young people aged below 24 years are living with HIV/Aids in Kenya.

“From the figures about, 184,718 are aged between 10 to 24 years, while 100,000 are children below 14 years,” said  Kilonzo.

She disclosed that the country experiences  48 new infections daily among young people aged between 10 and 24 years. “Last year, Kenya recorded 18,000 HIV new infections among people in the adolescent age bracket,” she said.

Kilonzo attributed this new trend to lack of information on HIV/Aids, sexual violence on young people, coercion by peers and high levels of stigma by society to those already affected.

“Statics indicate that one out of five young people, which translates to about 20  per cent, engage in sex before their 15th birthday, this is mainly through coercion from peers,” she said.

Kilonzo called on the teachers and parents to work together with the council and other HIV/Aids support groups to teach the younger generation about the virus.

