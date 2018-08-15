President directs education ministry to halt the delocalisation of teachers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today directed to the ministry of education, to halt the delocalisation of teachers, to address the plight of families affected by the transfer policy.

Speaking during the Catholic School principals conference in Nairobi, the head of state said he was fully aware of the effects the policy had had on teachers this coming only hours, after the teachers service commission chair Lydia Nzomo, told head teachers in Mombasa, that the program would continue.