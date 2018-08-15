English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

President directs education ministry to halt the delocalisation of teachers

K24 Tv August 15, 2018
2,436 Less than a minute

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today directed to the ministry of education, to halt the delocalisation of teachers, to address the plight of families affected by the transfer policy.
Speaking during the Catholic School principals conference in Nairobi, the head of state said he was fully aware of the effects the policy had had on teachers this coming only hours, after the teachers service commission chair Lydia Nzomo, told head teachers in Mombasa, that the program would continue.

Show More

Related Articles

August 15, 2018
2,443

Kiambu Governor’s wife arrested and charged in Nairobi

August 15, 2018
2,442

Teachers claim text book yet to be delivered

August 15, 2018
2,561

21 people wanted for allegedly selling Mau land to the public illegally

August 15, 2018
2,522

Kajiado County launches SH.20M kitty to benefit youth, women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.