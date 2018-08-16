Families left homeless as houses on railway reserve demolished

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Over one hundred families were yesterday left homeless after the Kenya Railways excavators descended on illegal structures constructed on the railway way leave in Dandora Nairobi.

Although the affected people were served with eviction notices to vacate and buildings marked for demolition, majority were yet to heed the directive until yesterday at dawn.

Owners of the property reduced to rubbles claim to have bought the plots from individuals as second or third owners.

Former local administrators either transferred or retired have been indicted by the victims as having facilitated the sale directly or indirectly.

“My house has been pulled down this morning at 6am. It is unfortunate because I have a young family of two children and we have now been left homeless. I bought this plot for Sh300,000 from an individual. Former Kariobangi Chief was also aware,” said Stephen Njoroge, a victim.

A combined contingent of heavily armed officers attached to Kenya Railways, Administration Police and anti-riot officers kept vigil over 200 metres stretch as excavators pulled down the storey buildings. There was little commotion as occupants tried to salvage their household goods.

All the buildings encroaching on the railway reserve were earmarked for demolition in 2016 but the process was halted until after last year’s polls.

The Nairobi County Planning department, the National Construction Authority (NCA) and the department of building Inspectorate under the Ministry of Housing have been accused of laxity or abetting illegal developments through lack of enforcement of building regulations.

“We are disappointed with what is going on in our country. Where will the poor mwananchi go? We are not allowed to live in decent houses because the rent is very high. My two houses have been demolished. We have been reduced to beggars, ” said Gladys Mweni.

A German and Spanish supported charity group, Harambee Children Therapy Center also suffered a blow after their two-storey building was brought down.

According to programmes manager Nicholas Omondi, the lobby group bought the building for Sh2.6 million after undertaking all the requisite due diligence.