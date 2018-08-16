NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Cops take over road safety role from NTSA

People Daily August 16, 2018
Alvin Mwangi @Peopledailyke

The National Transport and Safety Authority  yesterday handed over road safety equipment to the National Police Service.

Subsequently, all traffic rules will henceforth be enforced by traffic police officers. NTSA, which has been complementing the traffic police 2012,  will now take lead in educating road users on safe practices to reduce road carnage. Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett warned motorists against flouting traffic rules.

“Anyone who thinks that since NTSA is off the road they can drink and drive is wrong. If you must drink, get someone else drive,” he said.

NTSA handed over 70 breathalysers, 55 speed cameras, 12 BMW motorcycles and 200 enforcement gadgets connected to the NTSA databases in an event presided over by outgoing Transport Principal secretary Paul Maringa.

The PS said road safety is a shared responsibility and urged NTSA and Traffic police to work  to together.

NTSA  director general Francis Meja said  the agency will focus on education to ensure behaviour change by motorists.

