Drop dream to host World Cup, say Russia trip MPs

A team of MPs who went for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia has filed a report giving reasons why Kenya should not consider organising an event of such magnitude.

The Departmental Committee to Sports, Culture and Tourism delegation outlined the disadvantages of hosting such a tournament, citing the cost of building stadiums, short-term use of the facilities and potential for negative publicity for the hosting nation.

“If things go well, a city can benefit from positive publicity, but if things go wrong, it can cause the opposite,” reads the report in part.

It took the intervention of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to demand that the committee file a report on the trip.

Muturi had told the committee chairperson, Victor Munyaka (pictured), that the House was waiting for the report as close to a month after the tournament was concluded.

The committee wants national football team Harambee Stars to be given the necessary support by providing the required funding, technical support and professional coaching services to enable it to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The directive by Muturi came after the committee failed to table the report immediately it came back from Russia

“We want to hear what happened. I am still waiting for the report from the 2018 Fifa Russia World Cup,” said Muturi.

In the report, the committee is supposed to explain the importance and the benefits Kenya will get from the trip.

The presence of Kenyan legislators in Russia caused uproar after some of them posted selfies on social media enjoying the football matches.