Kiambu Governor’s wife arrested and charged in Nairobi

Kiambu first lady, Susan Wangare, wife to governor Ferdinand Waititu was charged and freed on bail alongside 14 others for allegedly setting up and occupying buildings in Nairobi without approval.

This coming two days, after governor Sonko in a Facebook post, warned governor Waititu to keep off Nairobi county affairs, after he opposed the ongoing demolition of property on riparian land.

Joy Kiruki Juma reports in what appears to be a supremacy battle between the governors of Nairobi and Kiambu.