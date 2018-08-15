English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Teachers claim text book yet to be delivered

K24 Tv August 15, 2018
Head teachers buy textbooks at the ongoing heads teachers meeting in Mombasa. Publishers and book vendors complained of low sales because of frequent change of curriculum. Photo/BONFACE MSANGI

Preparations for the Kenya certificate of primary school education (KCPE,) has been adversely affected for hundreds of students countrywide, due to the failure by the government to supply basic text books.
Head teachers say in some cases only one of the required 5 text books have reached  students, this coming only two months before the candidates write their final exam.
However the  chairman of the Kenya publishers association, has downplayed  claims by the head teachers.

