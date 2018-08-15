English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Teachers claim text book yet to be delivered
Preparations for the Kenya certificate of primary school education (KCPE,) has been adversely affected for hundreds of students countrywide, due to the failure by the government to supply basic text books.
Head teachers say in some cases only one of the required 5 text books have reached students, this coming only two months before the candidates write their final exam.
However the chairman of the Kenya publishers association, has downplayed claims by the head teachers.