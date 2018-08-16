Western leaders want public inquest on sugar

Bernard Gitau and Mercy Mwai @Peopledailyke

Leaders from Western region have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a commission of inquiry to probe what is ailing the sugar sector.

Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi said the commission should be mandated to come up with long-lasting solutions to the ailing sector.

Wamalwa said Parliament failed after the contraband sugar report was shot down but the government has many legal ways to address it and forming the commission of inquiry is one of them.

The calls come amid agitation by MPs from the same region to have the report re-introduced for debate before the National Assembly.

MPs, who did not want to be named, confirmed that lobbying to have the matter revisited had gone a notch higher yesterday as members sought to have their views taken on board.

“I can assure you that members want this report back because some of them are embarrassed that they voted to have it failed yet they had not read it,” said an MP.

At least 18 MPs from the Western region said they had written to Speaker Justin Muturi to order the re-introduction of the report.

Speaking separately, Wamalwa said calls to have an independent body probe the matter had the blessing of elected leaders and other stakeholders from the sugar belt region.

“Ninety per cent of the people we represent depend on the sugar industry but we have recorded our disgust on the despicable behaviour of National Assembly after shooting down the sugar report,” said Wetang’ula.

He added that they welcome the call for a serious inquiry into the conduct of MPs and the alleged kickbacks they received to kill a very positive report.

Mudavadi said over 500,000 sugar farmers are directly affected saying Kenya has lost more than Sh10 billion in tax evasion.