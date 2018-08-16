Uhuru eulogises former minister

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday eulogised former minister Henry Obwocha as an inspirational leader who was committed to serving Kenyans.

He said the deceased was a true son of Kenya and a nationalist who was dedicated to servant leadership.

To honour him, Uhuru pledged to support completion of a health project — Igena Itambe Dispensary — Obwocha had initiated.

“I will also honour the promise we had made together with the late to buy a school bus for Nyachogochogo Secondary School,” he said.

The President was speaking when he joined family, friends and relatives of the late Obwocha for a requiem mass at the Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi.

The late Obwocha will be buried on Friday at his Igena Itambe home.

“I would wish to apolosise for not making it during the burial but my Deputy President William Ruto will be present,” he said.

The President will be attending the Kenya National Music Festivals finale in Nyeri on Friday.

Obwocha who served the country in various senior government positions was at the time of his death the chairman of the Kenya Privatisation Commission.

He at one time served as a Minister for Planning and was also a Member of Parliament for West Mugirango.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka described the late Obwocha as a man who cared for the interests of the country.

“He stood for national cohesion and played a key role in the Inter-Party Parliamentary Group (IPPG) which crusaded for reforms in Kenya’s electoral laws in early 1990’s,” he said.

Other leaders who attended the service included Fred Matiang’i (Interior CS), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.