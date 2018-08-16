MPs award selves five-star services at House facilities

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

As gloom and apprehension over the cost of living hits ordinary Kenyans, their representatives yesterday adopted recommendations of a House committee that will see total overhaul of MPs’ catering department, bringing services offered to levels of Five Star hotel.

Once the report is implemented, our legislators will have at their disposal expanded culinary variety available in their restaurant unlike the current arrangement where the managers decide on the menu fit for the honourables.

Adoption of the report means nothing less than professional chefs will be charged with preparation of MPs’ food. And something else…there will be rehabilitation and re-equipment of members’ health club.

The craving for five-star treatment came after MPs claimed their gymnasium is dilapidated, had obsolete equipment, leaking ceiling and lacks proper ventilation and aeration. The precariously hanging lights were also an issue.

Also in their wish list from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) is designation of one restaurant as an exclusive dining point for themselves as well as the sourcing of a catering management unit that would ensure that the palate whims of members are met guided by a daily menu display.

Further, they want the toilets adjacent to the main reception in the main building to be given a more frequent touch and appropriately scented. Currently offending malfunctioning toilet door locks and non-operational taps at the wash hand basins be upgraded.

The wish-list further seeks that the commission considers expanding the scope of contract for cleaning services to include the service providers own cleaning detergents, equipment and supply of toiletries and related items of a prescribed standard.

And yesterday MPs Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and David ole Sankok (Nominated), were among those who lent their weight to the recommendations, with Osotsi saying 80 per cent of their time is spent in committees hence the imperative to expand the facilities, some of which are too small.

Wahome said they need to be supported while Sankok expressed concern the dining floor is slippery and dangerous for especially those living with disability.

The members unanimously adopted the report of the committee on members’ services and facilities that had gone for a benchmarking tour of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland that will also see a total overhaul of the current kitchen, restaurant, bar, still room and members lounge/lobby.