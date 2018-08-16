Coast tourism season picks up slowly

Hospitality industry players in Mombasa county have begun cashing in as the high tourism season steadily peaks up owing to increased arrivals from both local and international tourists.

Major conferences such as the ongoing Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association (Kepsha), which has 10,000 delegates at Sheikh Zayyed Children Welfare Centre, and last week’s African secondary school principals conferences have also boosted the industry.

Kenya Tourism Federation Chairman Mohamed Hersi says the sector, driven strongly by the leisure and hospitality industry, is gaining momentum with bookings in several hotels registering increases.

The region is also readying itself for the 79th Edition of Skal International World Congress scheduled for October 2017 that will be held at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa. Hotels such as Baobab, which has 123 rooms, are registering almost 90 per cent bed occupancy owing to the closure of schools, which has coincided with the peak of the high season.

In Malindi, Italian tourists have started arriving for mid-summer holidays. “We are looking forward to a very thriving business before the year ends. Already, hotels have started enjoying business following the closure of schools,” said Hersi.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers executive officer Sam Ikwaye said tours by prominent global icons such as the recent visit by former US President Barak Obama visit has instilled investor and tourism confidence, signifying a promising future.

The sector is also banking on the launch of Kenya-US direct flights. Kenya Airways is set to commence daily flights between Nairobi and New York in October, marking a milestone for the national carrier that will cut the flight time between the two cities by more than seven hours.

Also boosting the Coast is the launch by Fly Tristar, a local budget carrier that will operate early morning service to and fro Mombasa, bringing around 4,000 customers to the county between now and January 2019. “The move by Fly Tristar’s a historic move that is set to boost Coast’s tourism industry,” said Hasnain Noorani, Managing Director PrideInn Hotels. “Flights by low-cost airlines to Mombasa and other coastal towns have changed the way holiday makers and businesspeople travel,” added Noorani.