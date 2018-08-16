Mombasa to host art and culture festival

Bridget Ondu @PeopleDailyKe

Lovers of art and culture are set for a weeklong celebrations as Mombasa county hosts the first international culture festival. The festival dubbed Colours of The Coast Art and Culture Festival is scheduled to take place between April 13 and 19 next year.

The event is being organised by Mombasa county government in collaboration with private sector players. It will include activities such as cultural parades, cultural and fashion shows, stage performances, sand sculpturing, stage performances, competitions and light art.

Organisers of the event say the festival will host 30 events of education, fun and hands-on activities for everyone. “The festival events and activities will take place in various locations in Mombasa and we expect performances by local and international artists,” said one of the organisers, Intisar Mohamed.

Among the organisers are Modern Vision Events Limited under the patronage of the Mombasa county government, Kenya Film Classification Board and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KNCCI), a trade and industry lobby group for Kenyan businesses.

Mohammed said the street parade will involve cultural groups in traditional regalia, traditional dances, music, costumes and arts. “The parade will be used to encourage people to embrace different cultures,” he said.

International sand sculpturing artists will hold classes for Kenyans who may have passion for learning sand-sculpting techniques.The festival will also provide an opportunity for fashion designers to connect with their customers by showing their creativity and latest fashion trends.

Mohame said an international photography jury team of Sultan Karrani and Emirati Professional photographer has already confirmed participation. KNCCI Mombasa Chairperson Rukia Rashid said the festival will help boost tourism, as it will market the city as a hotbed of art and culture.

“Events like this positively contribute towards improving the economic growth of the region through tourism and afford residents the opportunity to deliberate on their culture and heritage,” said Rukia.