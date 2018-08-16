Coffee ‘master’ in town, forum’s plan in top gear

Preparations for a high-level global coffee conference in Kenya have gathered momentum with the arrival of the head of International Coffee Organisation (ICO) in the country.

Director General Jose Sette arrived in the country on Tuesday to assess Kenya’s preparedness for the 123rd session of International Coffee Organisation Council (ICC) meeting to be held in Nairobi next year. The Coffee Sector Implementation Committee Chairman, Joseph Kieyah confirmed yesterday that the ICO boss would be in the country two days to evaluate preparations for the meeting.

“Yes, ICO boss is in the country to meet the local coffee community, government and private sector,” he said. “He is here up to August 17 for a series of meeting with government officials on the preparation for the 123rd Session of International Coffee Organisation Council to be held in April 2019,” he said.

It is estimated that Kenya has 160,000 hectares under coffee, 75.5 per cent of which is in the co-operative sub-sector and 24.5 per cent in the estates.

The International Coffee Organisation granted Kenya the opportunity to host the 123rd Session of ICC and associated meetings in April next year. The council is the highest authority of the organisation and is composed of representatives of each member government.

Kenya got the chance to host the meeting after defeating Honduras of Central America during the 121st ICC held in Mexico in April. ICO meets twice annually in one of the coffee producing countries to discuss coffee matters and approve strategic documents.