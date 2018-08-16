Raw coffee export ban bid rejected

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

National Coffee Cooperative Union Ltd has opposed a proposed bill by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to ban export of raw coffee beans to international markets.

Led by chairman Joseph Koskei, the union said the planned ban is aimed at killing the coffee industry and does not represent the interest of farmers.

He said the bill does not add value to the small-scale farmers if the amendments are allowed to go through, adding that relevant stakeholders were not consulted on the same.

“The proposed bill is set to kill the coffee industry which has been in existence for a century. Banning export of green beans is a killer blow to farmers and does not represent the wishes of what is best to them,” said Koskei.

He said the government should focus more on improving the quality and quantity of coffee and lower the cost of production by assisting farmers to acquire subsidised farm inputs and enhancing timely payments.

The union now wants the Parliamentary Agricultural Committee to meet with them and get actual feelings of small-scale farmers who are the major producers in the country and get proposals on how the bill can be improved.

Proposed amendment to the Crops Act contains far-reaching changes to the growing and marketing of the crop, key among them being a ban on export of raw export of coffee beans.

It creates a situation where exporters will be expected to process, pack and brand Kenyan coffee before shipment and branding it with a “Made in Kenya” label. The legislation mandates each county to form a coffee parastatal to roast, mill, pack and brand the products if millers and marketers do not.

According to the Coffee Directorate, only three per cent of coffee is processed locally while the rest is exported raw.

The country produced 42, 000 tonnes in the 2016/17 coffee year compared to 46,121 tonnes achieved in 2015/16 coffee year.