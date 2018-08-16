Port of Mombasa registers 2.4pc jump in first half

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Port of Mombasa registered a 2.4 per cent growth in cargo throughput for the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. January to June period saw imports take a lion’s share of the throughput at 83.6 per cent while exports registered 12.5 per cent.

Transshipment cargo recorded 3.6 per cent of the total traffic, according to a performance report released yesterday. The overall improvement in the performance indicators has been attributed to growth of container traffic.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Acting Managing Director, Daniel Manduku said although the increase of throughput and container traffic was an indication of vibrant economic activities in the region, the performance of the port had equally improved.

“The performance report we are releasing today is a gauge of KPA’s mandate. However, the overall port experience for our customers is akin to a musical ensemble that requires all partner agencies and stakeholders to consistently harmonise,” he said.

The port also recorded an increase in cargo handled during the month of June. During the month, the port handled throughput of 2,720,000-deadweight tonnage, representing a 0.6 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.