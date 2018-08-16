Shelve 2022 poll talks, says Orengo

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Siaya Senator James Orengo has warned against early 2022 General Election campaigns saying current leaders should be given space to deliver their pledges.

He said leaders should instead focus on uniting the country in the spirit of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Handshake.

Orengo was reacting to calls by his supporters who differed with those of Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi pushing for the two leaders to vie for Siaya governor’s seat in the next polls.

“When the right time comes, people will sit down and consult on how the elective seats can be shared equally in the county,” he said.

The Leader of Minority in the Senate called for consultations before election of political leaders in future to avert political unrest every election period.

Orengo said apart from fostering peace and tranquillity, it will help in ensuring equal distribution of positions in the county.

While addressing residents in Bar Okwiri in Bondo on Saturday, Wandayi said his main focus is to unite disgruntled Orange Democratic Movement members after the chaotic party nominations last year.