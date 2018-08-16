Man buries kin after resurrection hope dims

A man in Mwingi West in Kitui county, who had lived with the corpses of his wife and child in the hope that they would resurrect has finally come to terms with the reality and allowed for their burial.

The remains of a mother and her daughter were buried on Monday in a sombre mood despite the fanatical man’s attempts to defy orders to inter them.

Local residents trooped to the homestead in large numbers to witness the funeral.

Kitu Munyoki shocked villagers of Ndaluni, Kyome/Thaana Ward following his refusal to bury his wife and daughter who died in 2014 and 2013 respectively.

He lived with the corpses hoping that his wife and daughter would resurrect after seven years.

“My wife, Ndila Munyoki, succumbed to tuberculosis in 2014. She told me that she will resurrect after seven years. I was waiting for her,” said Munyoki.

He told journalists that his wife had gone to “write a Bible” and that she will come back to save people.

“I have not gone, I will come back,” he quoted his deceased wife’s last words.

The father of two, who was arrested after members of public informed police about him living with dead bodies and served a six- month jail term, added that it was his wife’s directive not bury her for she would come back.

Before his arrest on October 1, 2016, Munyoki had been living with the corpse of his wife, Lydia, who died in 2014 and that of his daughter who had died a year earlier.

Munyoki was arrested after the public informed police of the disappearance of his wife which was revealed by his mother-in-law who visited his home only to find her missing. The man was later found guilty of living with the bodies contrary to the law and has since served a six-month jail term.

Ausini clan elder, Alphonso Muli said Munyoki could be a member of an unknown cult because of his strange behaviour.

He insisted that he does not belong to any religion but he prays to his ‘god.’ – KNA