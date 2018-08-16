Insurance literacy will deter fraud in industry

Like banking, insurance is an integral part of the modern economy. In Kenya, however, the sector is still steeped in ignorance and inadequate safeguards and regulations that allow fraud and huge losses to both policyholders and insurers.

Reports of the Insurance Regulatory Authority, for instance, show fraud is on a steady annual rise. In 2015, IRA reported fraud in the sector had risen from Sh102 million the previous year to Sh366 million.

While most insurance fraud involves cars and hospital bills, recent media reports have revealed the eerie reality that lives of many people with life insurance cover could be at stake. According to the reports, insurance fraudsters have no qualms taking away human life just to claim life insurance money.

This is not only numbing news for policyholders, it does not augur well for the health and growth of the sector. For one, the fear that being the policyholder could be life threatening in itself can discourage many from taking it. And for those who take the risk, there is a good chance they may choose to keep it to themselves, which means the would-be beneficiaries, such as children and spouses, lose in the event of death.

Coupled with fraud, widespread ignorance about the whole subject of insurance contributes to the problems that bedevil the sector. Despite regular campaigns by the government, policies as basic as medical insurance covers are yet to become a serious necessity of life for a majority of Kenyans.

While there may be legitimate concerns, lack of adequate knowledge about how insurance works is responsible for the suspicion with which many Kenyans view the sector.

But the ignorance also accounts for many losses through fraud and failure to make claims that many policyholders suffer every year.

Insurance companies and relevant government agencies still have a lot of ground to cover in educating the public on insurance. That an insurance-literate populace is good for the citizens, the insurers, the government and the economy is not in doubt. It will reduce losses, check fraud and even save lives.

Insurance companies and the government must put money where their mouth is by ensuring—through an insurance literacy campaign—potential clients and citizens have more than just a smattering of information what insurance entails.