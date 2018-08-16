Why State should regulate local philanthropy

Kenyans are increasingly gaining a reputation for being sufficiently philanthropic! Well, not exactly. Harambee, the self-help movement started at independence by founding President Jomo Kenyatta, has been synonymous with the country’s post independent development.

Almost every nook and cranny bears the mark of a harambee. Many public institutions and even roads, have been fruits of this initiative. People have also raised funds for various causes, mainly for meeting medical, educational and funeral expenses.

The spirit of harambee was perfected by retired President Moi. In his 24-year rule, Moi raised funds for all types of projects, even those that were to be funded by the Exchequer.

However, his successor, retired President Kibaki, tried to tame this unbridled practice, by banning it. Leaders had become notorious for raising funds at every opportunity. Over the years, harambee had been abused, and turned into graft conduit.

Kibaki’s reasoning was everyone, including the government, should live within their means. Unfortunately, the ban did not last long, or achieve much. Generally, harambee still goes on unabated, mainly for political reasons.

But philanthropy is serious business. According to Giving USA 2017, total charitable contributions by individuals, corporates and foundations in America was $390.05 billion in 2016, up 2.7 per cent from 2015.

The US-based National Centre for Charitable Statistics says there are more than 1.5 million non-profit organisations registered in America. This includes public charities, private foundations, and other types of non-profit organisations, including chambers of commerce, fraternal organisations and civic leagues.

Figures for Kenya are absent, but they definitely run into billions of shillings. Everything is up for giving, from birthdays to funerals. Philanthropy has even become a latter day career, with self-fashioned philanthropists—even the needy—raising funds! It is still a must-do for wannabes of electoral office. For now, let me keep churches out of this.

The result is that philanthropy has become a free-for-all initiative. People are fundraising through various platforms, with broadcast and social media as the most preferred given their wide, instant and cheap publicity.

This has bred total lack of accountability. There are many philanthropic white elephants occasioned by misuse or theft of donations. Also, some popular philanthropists have been caught up in scandals after allegedly failing to remit or account for funds.

The government needs to establish a national philanthropy regulatory body to register any individual or organisation planning to raise funds that exceed a certain threshold.

Depending on magnitude emergencies should be registered within seven days, with full disclosure of funds raised done in 14 days. Before raising funds, philanthropists should come up with a proposal and a budget of how the donation will be used, and the accountable people.

Of course, foundations and other charitable organisations registered either as civil society, or not-for-profit organisations, operate under certain regulations. The registering authorities need to constantly monitor and evaluate whether the projects are achieving the organisations stated mandate. – Writer is the executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness—[email protected]