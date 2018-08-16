Senate probes shady deals in maize sector

Mercy Mwai @wangumerci

A nine member Senate ad-hoc committee has commenced investigations into alleged irregularities in the maize sector.

Among the issues to be probed include maize imported into Kenya since last year, quantities imported so far and the pay delays which have caused suffering for farmers.

In addition, the committee will seek to establish the criteria for identification of millers and businesspersons involved in importation of the maize as well as the quantities of maize received by National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) for the 2017/2018 season.

Committee members yesterday said that the inquiry will take two months before the final report is tabled in the House.

Led by Senator Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma) who are chair and vice chairs of the committee respectively, members revealed that they will also probe NCPB’s financial situation.

According to the two, the committee is interested in determining why farmers who have delivered their produce to the NCPB have not been paid even as it seeks to cushion farmers from further exploitation.

“We want to establish the quantity of duty-free maize imported into the country during the duty free window which was to end in October, last year and why it was extended,” said Kamar.

NCPB has in the recent months been rocked with corruption allegations running into billions of shillings with the board allegedly paying suspicious individuals at the expense of genuine local farmers.

“NCPB has on many occasions declined to buy maize from farmers, claiming that its stores are full to capacity and failed to pay the farmers whose produce it has received,” said Kamar.

Wetang’ula said that at the end of the inquiry the team will come up with a comprehensive report with legislative and regulatory proposals to address the issues of NCPB and farmers in general.

The sentiments by the committee came even as MPs Silas Tiren (Moiben), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) demanded that the audit should concentrate on the quantities of maize imported into the country from both Mexico and Uganda.

The three MPs also opposed both introduction of Value Added Tax on fertiliser and fresh vetting of farmers to be paid the Sh1.4 billion that was released to NCPB to pay maize farmers.

In particular Tiren told the Ministry of Agriculture to conduct the audit to determine how many bags were imported into the country that has led to the current maize glut.

“I oppose introduction VAT on fertiliser and other agriculture chemicals as this will only serve to make an already bad situation worse,” said Tiren.

He said: “We need to know the quantities of maize brought from Mexico or Uganda which have resulted into the challenges we are right now.”

Keter told the senate committee to ensure that farmers are not vetted afresh before they are given their payment by NCPB.

He said: “We want payment to be released without any delay to the farmers. The requirement that they are vetted again will only lead to the process taking a longer while inconveniencing the farmers even further.”