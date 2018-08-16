NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Woman who ‘refused’ to breastfeed to stay in jail

Mathew Ndung'u August 16, 2018
Faith Nyokabi who allegedly refused to breastfeed her baby. Photo/FILE

A 25-year-old woman who allegedly refused to breastfeed her four-month-old baby demanding Sh100,000 from her husband, will remain in custody until September 6 when her case will be heard.

Faith Nyokabi failed to raise Sh30,000 cash bail granted to her after she was charged with child neglect.

She denied the charges amid pleas by the husband, Charles Kirii, to have the case settled out of court, saying as a casual labourer, he was not in a position to take care of the child alone.

The court heard that on July 31, at Kiganjo in Thika, Nyokabi deserted her baby and demanded the money from her husband in order to continue breastfeeding the child.

