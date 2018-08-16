NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Pupils, parents in Vihiga welcome Amina directive on mid-term break

Enock Amukhale August 16, 2018
2,412 Less than a minute
Pupils, parents in Vihiga welcome Amina directive on mid-term break.

Pupils in Vihiga public primary schools have lauded the five-day half-term break directive by Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed.

Pupils (pictured), who spoke to People Daily yesterday, said the proposed  break will help them get a rest and prepare for end-of-term exams.

Nancy Adhiambo, a Standard Seven pupil, urged the CS to extend the order to private schools.

“I appeal to CS Amina to extend the half-term break order to private schools to enable us to also enjoy half-term break like our colleagues in public schools,” said Adhiambo.

Parents also welcomed the directive, saying it will give them more  time to be with their children, especially those in boarding schools.

Amina said primary schools should enjoy a five-day break like their secondary school counterparts.

During the annual Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) conference in Mombasa this week, Amina made the directive, saying  the break will allow pupils re-energise.

Show More

Related Articles

August 16, 2018
2,424

To have…and to lose

August 16, 2018
2,431

Man buries kin after resurrection hope dims

August 16, 2018
2,439

Uhuru asks TSC to review teacher transfer policy

August 16, 2018
2,440

Meru tea farmers decry KTDA exploitiation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.