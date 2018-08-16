Pupils, parents in Vihiga welcome Amina directive on mid-term break.

Pupils in Vihiga public primary schools have lauded the five-day half-term break directive by Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed.

Pupils (pictured), who spoke to People Daily yesterday, said the proposed break will help them get a rest and prepare for end-of-term exams.

Nancy Adhiambo, a Standard Seven pupil, urged the CS to extend the order to private schools.

“I appeal to CS Amina to extend the half-term break order to private schools to enable us to also enjoy half-term break like our colleagues in public schools,” said Adhiambo.

Parents also welcomed the directive, saying it will give them more time to be with their children, especially those in boarding schools.

Amina said primary schools should enjoy a five-day break like their secondary school counterparts.

During the annual Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) conference in Mombasa this week, Amina made the directive, saying the break will allow pupils re-energise.