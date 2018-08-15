Lets maintain momentum in renewed anti-graft fight

By Gachau Ndegwa

The momentum gained in the fight against corruption is reassuring, not least because big is getting caught.

This time it was the turn of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives, last week, along with five other officers, on suspicion of mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

And the arrest was hardly a surprise. After all, in March, a report by leading international accounting firm KPMG found Kidero’s administration could not account for Sh21 billion of public funds, and deleted over 7000 manual revenue collection receipt booklets from their digital system. But nonetheless, the arrest of Kidero, a national political figure and former governor of the capital, is a big deal.

Kidero is just the latest in a string of high profile figures to feel the heat of the government’s anti-corruption fight.

In just a few months we have seen Principal Secretary for Youth and Gender Affairs Lillian Omollo-Mbogo, National Youth Service Director-General Richard Ndubai and fifty other officials arrested and charged over the NYS scandal.

Further, sitting Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and nine others were arrested over fraud involving the procurement of solid waste management services. Over at Kenya Power, managing director Ken Tarus, his predecessor Ben Chumo and eight other senior managers were arrested over the acquisition of faulty transformers and irregular award of contracts.

Considering the short time frame, the arrest of such a long list of big names is a significant achievement, and I am sure more are to come.

For the first time, it feels like the power has shifted from the corrupt to those fighting corruption.

For a change, the guilty are beginning to feel uncomfortable, and you can almost see them squirming in their seats. They know that the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and his team have their crosshairs on them.

In fact, following one high profile arrest, it was reported that Haji’s actions were sending “shivers down the spine of the high and mighty,” with a group of MPs overhead describing him as “bad news”.

But as we all know too well, arrests are only one part of the puzzle. From the moment of the arrest, there is a long way to go before a guilty party ends up in prison.

Historically, ‘big shots’ arrested for corruption have hired expensive legal teams, who use all the tricks at their disposal to get their clients off the hook. One of their common tactics is to play for time, delaying the process for as long as possible to keep their clients out of court.

That is why I was heartened to hear the recent comments from Chief Justice David Maraga that the Judiciary will set the pace in the war against corruption by dealing expeditiously with cases.

He told the Law Society of Kenya’s annual conference that, “Corruption cases will not be dragged or adjourned. Culprits must carry their cross irrespective of their status in society,” before going on to list measures that will help to speed up the pace of corruption cases, including flying judges in from other counties to hear such cases.

These are important messages to hear from the head of our judiciary. They show that our institutions are on the same page when it comes to the urgency of this effort.

Equally important was the recent announcement that the lifestyle audits, perhaps the signature policy of this anti-graft fight, will be extended to all public servants. Crucially, the deadline for submissions has been fast-tracked, sending a clear message that there is no time to waste.

Government is an unwieldy, cumbersome beast, that moves in strange ways. Policies come and go, and many are announced, only never to be heard of again. For this reason, many were understandably sceptical when Uhuru announced his new anti-graft fight, for we all know that government has ways of burying things that it doesn’t really want to implement.

But with this sustained pace of arrests, combined with the signs of urgency coming from all government departments, one cannot help but think that this time it may be different.

With Kenya bled dry by corruption, we have no time to waste. And finally, the government seems to realise this. The pace must continue.

The writer is a communications and PR consultant