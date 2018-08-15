In restoring wetlands, consider Nairobi Dam

As leaders embrace the courage of conviction to confront accumulated sins of omission and commission regarding wetlands and riparian lands encroachment, People Daily this week brought to readers the abhorrent and unsightly plight of Nairobi Dam.

The state of the water body is a stinging indictment of gross dereliction of duty and responsibility precipitated by impunity. Nairobi leadership over the decades has failed in waste and water resource management systems as well as in virtually all its compliance mechanisms. And, of course, the barely informed population are complicit.

When commissioned in 1953, the dam was earmarked for emergency water reservoir to serve parts of the city, a recreational facility incorporating water sports with an ecosystem which attracted bird-watchers while enabling aquatic life to thrive.

This was the Nairobi Dam before its fortunes took a downward spiral through the 1980s to 90s, courtesy of intensive encroachment and rabid dumping. The decade ending the 1990s was the last time the dam could be recognised for what it was originally intended to be.

Fast expanding informal settlement around Kibera, led to the dam being turned into draining raw sewer as dumping precipitated eutrophication. Today, what we have is an open 88-acre stench of clogged sewer providing ground for all sorts of imaginable filth, a blanket cover by the water hyacinth and source of diseases.

Being a season of concrete efforts to save the city wetlands, is it just possible that some consideration could also be given to Nairobi Dam so that previous unsuccessful efforts at its restoration are revisited?

Then Vice President Moody Awori made what turned out to be doomed efforts to give life back to the dam in 2004. In 2005, then Prime Minister Raila Odinga tried to resuscitate what Awori had started but, also, got nowhere! Two years later, then Metropolitan minister Mutula Kilonzo pledged he would swim in the dam in due course. Again, the optimism turned a mirage! And in 2014, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero commissioned a restoration taskforce. Nothing got heard of it thereafter.

Is it too much to ask that Nairobi county and national authorities extend the current will and save the dam in their restorative efforts set in motion by Nairobi Regeneration Initiative? Nairobi, as a key regional metropolis, deserves some glitter and aesthetic attributes. It can’t just be a concrete jungle interspersed with stinking informal settlements!