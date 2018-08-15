Energy cost disincentive to industry investors

Sachen Gudka

The announcement of the new power tariffs by Energy Regulatory Commission has indicated an unexpected rise in energy costs for all. For manufacturers, it is especially jarring; it goes against the national economic goals to increase the sector’s contribution to the GDP through a double-digit annual growth.

Presently, the sector’s annual growth hardly hits four per cent due to a mix of factors, which have rendered it uncompetitive and slowed its productivity. Energy is a primary and consistent factor. Other than the cost of energy, which Kenya Association of Manufacturers has advocated for its reduction, we have also raised concerns on the quality and reliability of power and the overall effect on industry’s competitiveness.

At a time when Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia are attracting critical investment by lower production and labour costs, Kenya seems to be upscaling them, which is contrary to the Big Four agenda and to sustainable and productive jobs creation.

The general populace is already grappling with the high cost of living, which significantly reduces their purchasing power. This means the consumption of locally produced goods continues to be less. The decline will be exacerbated, when the cost of energy used in the production of goods is passed on, ultimately raising the final costs. Additionally, the imposition of VAT on fuel cost will erode the purchasing power for consumers.

The new tariffs will see the base cost of energy rise by 36 per cent. This amounts to a 36 per cent price increase handed to Kenya Power. For how long will consumers bear the brunt of inefficiencies in power sector? This increase leaves consumers exposed to volatile market dynamics.

It is true the variable components of the bill, the Fuel Cost Levy, Forex Charge and Inflation Adjustment have reduced. But they remain volatile and subject to parameters beyond ERC’s control, making power bills unpredictable. They may have reduced in the interim but their unpredictability means tomorrow, next week, or next month may soar again.

Oil prices have significant volatility. Added to this, although the shilling has been relatively stable, a depreciation in the currency would mean these factors push up energy cost.

The fuel cost charge (FCC) was expected to drop to 1.88 per unit in May after the recovery of the deferred FCC by the utility. The increased energy tariff erodes the benefit that consumers expected from the lower FCC. With no guarantee on FCC, especially due to increased global fuel prices, industry’s main concern is the uncertainty of costs going forward.

There is an urgent need for cohesion in policy development towards achieving the Big Four, to ensure we are all pulling together in same direction. It would also be desirable to develop a clear roadmap with timelines, with all stakeholders, on decreasing the cost of power to $9 cents and enhancing Kenya’s competitiveness.

In other words, it is high time we explored avenues to improve efficiency, reduce system losses and operating costs in the power sector, while at the same time sharpening our profile as investor-attractive destination. The writer is Kenya Association of Manufacturers chair—[email protected]