SportPesa stun Tradewinds Aviation.

SportPesa came twice from behind to beat Tradewinds Aviation 3-2 in a thrilling Division Five match of the Left Foot league at the weekend.

The sports gaming firm scored their goals through Balo Otieno, Geoffrey Njoroge and Kamau while Tradewinds replied via Victor Sisa and Joseph Ello.

In other matches of the same category, Selecta One Limited won 2-0 against Manarat FC, Ecobank Limited beat Oracle Limited 2-0, CBA Bank forced a 1-1 draw with Nation Media Group, Royal Media hammered Allianz Insurance 4-0, Bamburi Warriors beat South C Academy 3-2 and Letshego won 2-1 against General Electric.

In Division One, Strath FC also recovered to beat GreenZone Property 3-2 in a five goal thriller, Rapid Communications won 3-1 against Dayliff FC, Amiran Lions beat Bethel FC A 2-0 and Rapid Communications won 2-0 against Schindler Limited.

All Saints Cathedral pulled another convincing 3-0 win against Bethel FC B in a Division Two match while Kingsways Group won 2-1 against Ping Limited, Saad Advocates drew 1-1 with NIC Bank, Toyota Kenya lost 1-2 to Disciples FC and MP Shah beat Safaricom 3-1.

In Division Three, One Africa Logistics won 2-0 against Young Boys, Astral Aviation won by similar margin against Methodist Guest House, Oilibya went down 3-2 to Nyayo Kingdom Champions and Lavington United Church lost 1-0 to Liaison Group.