Nyamweya talks football, hints at return to office

Mukalo Kwayera @kwayeram

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has finally hinted at his possible return to sports administration amid growing speculation that he is planning for a comeback.

Nyamweya, whose recent activities and utterances regarding local and international soccer have opened room for continued guess work that he could be plotting to revive his career, has given the clearest signal so far that it might be only a matter of time before he takes the gauntlet again.

Said he: “Kenyan football has been experiencing uncertainty due to dwindling leadership standards in the last few years following my exit from the helm of Football Kenya Federation. I agree with the millions of Kenyans who feel we have failed to reach the levels we deserve as a people. My assurance is that I am listening to what football stakeholders and the entire Kenyan fans are saying and I will make an announcement when the time is right to do so.”

Nyamweya relinquished the leadership of FKF in 2016 to incumbent Nick Mwendwa. He has particularly been hyper active lately on matters relating to both local and international soccer, including the World Cup tournament. His antics have left keen sports observers to link him to a possible return to the country’s soccer management,

Part of his commentary on last month’s World Cup in Russia paints the image of a man on his way back to football management: “The one thing I agree we must do is that Kenyan football must be resuscitated and put on the right track. That does not need any single individual but a team leader that will galvanise all efforts, bring together different abilities and talents to ensure the Kenyan football dream is realised.”