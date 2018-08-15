Easy one for Kisii as they romp Kicosca Round of 16

Gibo Zachary @PeopleSport11

Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) Games entered Day Two with hosts Kisii football team having an easy job against Kajiado County to sail through and seal their place in the round of 16 with a match to go against Embu as the fixtures in the knock out round began to take shape.

On the opening day (Monday), Kisii claimed three vital points against hard-fighting Nandi, beating them 1-0 and eager to finish off the job early, started their second match against Kajiado County very strongly and took only two minutes after kick-off to announce their intention as Ronald Atemo breezed past Kajiado defenders to score the opening goal.

Albert Likavo Adoli added the second for Kisii in the 20th minute, Steve Ogeto joined the party with Kisii’s third goal in the 22nd minute while Absolom Ratemo wrapped up an incredible first half with Kisii’s fourth goal at the stroke of half-time while George Omare in the 61st minute put the match to rest with Kisii’s fifth goal, leaving Kisii coach Henry Motego excuding with confidence.

“Yesterday (Monday) we missed several scoring chances against Nandi but today (Tuesday) I am very happy with the results (5-0) and after qualifying to round of 16, my sole target now is to win the title being at home and reclaim our title that we won in 2016 but lost it last year,” Kisii County coach Henry Motego said.

Nandi after losing to Kisii on Day One, recovered on match to keep their hopes alive with a thumping 5-2 victory over Embu in an entertaining encounter.