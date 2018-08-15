Kakamega MCAs intensify training ahead of County Games.

Kakamega County Assembly football team has intensified its training by playing top sides that feature in regional leagues as they focus on winning the County Sports Association which kicks off in Kasarani, Nairobi from August 26 to September 1.

In their first build-up match, the Assembly team edged out Khwisero Bodaboda Township 2-1 in a match played at Khwisero Complex Sports Grounds on Saturday, the two goals were scored by Harrison Shikuku (Koyonzo Ward). Before battling out Elukanji to a barren draw at the same venue.

The Kakamega county representatives upped their preparations on Sunday by again holding Khayega Leeds to 1-1 draw with Farouk Machanje netting for lawmakers while Edmond Likuyani replayed for Leeds.

However, yesterday in Isolyo the team received baptism of fire after Division Two outfit Shinyalu United pipped them 3-1 in an entertaining match beat them.

Speaking after the friendly match against Shinyalu Assembly coach Jack Obote praised the county government for the support they are according the team which has boosted the morale.

“We will be going for the top prize as we believe everyone is in good shape and ready for the match and to sound the warning to our opponents that we are ready for them,’’ added Obote.

The County Assembly will also present other 10 teams of different disciplines of sports as well as various categories that includes athletics, table tennis, netball, volleyball, pool, ajua.

Participants are strictly County Legislators and workers in assemblies. This year’s theme is: ‘Enhancing the Legislative Agenda Through Sports and Culture’.

The main aim of these games is to bring together workers and MCAs across all the counties in a bid to showcase their talents in different disciplines and promote national integration.