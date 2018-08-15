NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Meru politicians hold talks with Raila

Bernard Gitau August 15, 2018
Former MPs from Meru and Tharaka counties led by Kilemi Mwiria (right) address the press after meeting Opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi yesterday. Photo/KENNA CLAUDE

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

A group of former legislators from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties yesterday met Opposition leader Raila Odinga and pledged to support the Building Bridges Initiative born of the March 9 Handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Led by former Assistant Minister Kilemi Mwiria, the politicians said the deal between Uhuru and Raila was bearing fruit especially in the fight against corruption.

“The crackdown on graft has our unconditional support. Finally, the leadership is united in fighting corruption,” said Mwiria.

The politicians accused some Jubilee leaders of sabotaging the Handshake and the war on graft.

“We ask our colleagues, especially some notorious MPs, to stop insulting Odinga in church harambees,” said Mwiria.

They urged the President not to succumb to blackmail by the corrupt, saying his legacy will be determined by the war against impunity.

