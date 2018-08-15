Public primary schools to get half-term breaks

The government has directed public school managers to introduce five-day half-term break for primary school pupils with effect from next term.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed said the break will allow children to relax, reenergise and interact with parents.

Speaking during the annual Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) conference in Mombasa, Amina said just like secondary schools which are entitled to half-term break, primary schools should also enjoy a five-day break.

The CS was responding to a request by Kepsha which had asked the ministry to allocate time for half-term breaks for primary school pupils.

“Immediately we announced the five-day half-term break for secondary schools, the Kepsha chairman came to us and asked it on your behalf. We grant the request,” said the CS amid teachers’ cheers.

She said teachers in primary schools are subjected to hard work because of an extensive syllabus in the curriculum and, therefore, deserve a break to reenergise.

“I think it is practically important that you have time to rest and I hope that you will use that time effectively so that you can regenerate and refresh your minds and go back to school refreshed,” she said.

The move was supported by the head teachers saying it will give pupils a breather.

“We support it because it will enable children to relax. The terms are very long, therefore, the break will play an important role in ensuring children come back reenergised for exams,” said Pundo Primary School head teacher Jared Ogesa.

Amina also asked Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) to drop the September 1 strike notice it has issued and instead engage the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in a dialogue.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion while addressing the gathering, however, said teachers will not hesitate to go on strike if TSC fails to honour their demands.