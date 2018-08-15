Kiamba, six others freed on Sh5m bond.

Seven former Nairobi county government officials accused of conspiracy to steal over Sh200 million from the county were yesterday released on Sh5 million personal bond each and additional surety of Sh3 million.

The seven are former chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba, Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa (former county secretary), Gregory Mwakanongo, Stephen Osiro, Luke Gatimu, John Njogu and Grace Githua.

Milimani chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi did not grant cash bail to the accused on grounds that they disobeyed an order requiring them to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices last Friday. The order was issued by Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

The seven are also charged alongside former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and former city Treasury boss Maurice Okere with conspiracy to commit a fraud leading to loss of Sh213 million at City Hall. They are alleged to have committed the offence between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016.