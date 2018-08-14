Allan Chesang wanted by police for impersonation

Detectives from the directorate of criminal investigations have launched a manhunt for a prominent businessman cum politician Allan Kiprotich Chesang after he was accused of allegedly obtaining goods through false pretence, forgery and even impersonating officials from the office of the deputy president William Ruto.

During yesterday’s operation that extended till Tuesday morning police managed to obtain at least 661 laptops, three luxury vehicles branded with stickers from the deputy president’s office as well as those of members of parliament.