Allan Chesang wanted by police for impersonation

K24 Tv August 14, 2018
Detectives from the directorate of criminal investigations have launched a manhunt for a prominent businessman cum politician Allan Kiprotich Chesang  after he was accused of allegedly obtaining goods through false pretence, forgery and even impersonating officials from the office of the deputy president William Ruto.
During yesterday’s operation that extended till Tuesday morning police managed to obtain at least 661 laptops, three luxury vehicles branded with stickers from the deputy president’s office as well as those of members of parliament.

