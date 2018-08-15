‘Compromise’ in loo killed sugar report, claims MP

Anthony Mwangi and Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

The raging debate on bribery claims to shoot down contraband sugar report got murkier yesterday with MPs accusing one another of having been “compromised” in the toilets.

In a startling revelation that takes the bribe-taking legislators to a new low, Kiambu Women’s Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba said some of her colleagues received bribes in toilets and corridors of Parliament.

And yesterday, embattled joint committee chair and Kieni MP Kanini Kega blamed the House leadership — Majority Leader Aden Duale and his Minority counterpart John Mbadi — of orchestrating the fall of the sugar report.

Wa Muchomba claimed those who declined the bribe were insulted. “They were telling us that the money is not our mothers’ and that we were being too arrogant,” she claimed.

“It is not propaganda. The MPs received the money in toilets in Parliament. I was in Parliament when the money was being dished out and I saw where the MPs were collecting it from. And I am saying this because of the energies I saw, the movements I saw and the talking I heard,” she said.

She challenged National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to make CCTVs recordings public to enable Kenyans to see the MPs who received the money.

Trade Committee chair Kega said he would be moving a motion to discuss the Majority and Minority leaders’ conduct.

But both Duale and Mbadi dismissed him, terming the MP a failure out to hide his woes.

Duale dared him to go ahead and introduce whatever motion he was planning.

Mbadi revealed that Kega himself introduced amendments to the report, a clear confirmation that he did not trust its contents.

“Even his own members were fighting the report. It was interesting that the committee chair could not marshal the support of his committee,” said Mbadi.

The minority leader said two members of the joint committee, Simba Arati and Dan Maanzo, publicly disowned the report and therefore it was hypocritical for Kega to blame others for his woes.

It also emerged that the Office of the Clerk was in the process of writing to all members mentioned in the bribery claims.

“The letters to all members who have talked of the bribery claims are on the way.

All those who claim to have received or induced to shoot down the report will be out as soon the Clerk is back from Botswana where he is attending a continental forum,” a source said.

Later, the debate took a new dimension after a section of MPs called for the reintroduction of the report.

Led by Babu Owino and Mohamed Ali, the lawmakers said that last week’s debate on the report was not properly handled and urged the Speaker to invoke Standing Order Number 49 (2) to allow for the reintroduction of the report.

Attempts by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi to have the sugar report reintroduced were thwarted by Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi who termed it unprocedural.

Already, Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch has written to the Speaker urging him to allow the reintroduction of the report.

Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza insisted that Wajir county MP Fatuma Gedi dished out cash to her colleagues to shoot down the report, which recommended removal of two Cabinet secretaries.

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara said a colleague from her Nakuru county offered her cash to vote against the report.

Wa Muchomba said she was ashamed after a list of those who received the bribes was exposed in a section of the media.

She lashed out at her fellow “honourable MPs” for denying “eating” the money.