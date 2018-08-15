Fatma Ramadhan is a fashion designer at IKnitKenya, specialising in variety of hand knitted girl wear. She chats with Alfayo Onyango

My fashion journey began… when I started designing that is in February 2017. It’s been an incredible journey to this point.

My most memorable fashion moment was… watching how the edgy tops I design and wear get treated like they are not real clothes. I get all the attention that by now I’m used to it.

A day in the life as a fashion designer starts by… checking my emails and all my social media accounts for any possible orders before getting ready for college.

The difference between designing for myself and others is… that there is no difference. This is because what I make for my clients is something I will definitely wear.

My range features… a style that can accommodate crotchet pieces on any occasion. Actually, watch out for a crotchet exclusive swimsuit line.

If I had all the money in the world, I’d buy… my parents property all around the world, especially houses that they’ll rent out to give them a stable, yet grand monthly income.

My favourite international designers are… Chantel Betton and Christian Gibbs because they are whimsical, yet chic, and freed women from the heavily constructed clothing of their time. I believe you should wear… anything that looks like Rihanna can wear.

Everyone should own… a pet. I would most love to dress… everyone. I want everyone to have a taste of IKnitKenya.

If I wasn’t a designer, I would be… I’d be focusing on my career as a journalist.

I am wearing… Thrift denim jacket and pants by Mule Concepts and a pair of white converse.

My best fashion buy is… ‘out with the girls highrise jeans’ by Fashion Nova and a velvet bikini by Kikikinis.

My style icon is… Noorvana. That woman is magical. My go to accessory is… my pairs of sweat pants, T-shirt and crocs.

I could live in… a nutshell, to isolate myself from everything and avoid contact with real life. People can be so exhausting.

My signature scent is… Dior Sauvage.

My fashion obsession… the Cupid Pump and Ixchel. It’s something between edgy, classic and girly.

I stock up on… crotchet tops, cool T-shirts and sweat pants. They are the way to my heart.