Nakuru banks on hotel to boost tourism

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Nakuru has received a boost in tourism facilities following the completion of Sh800 million holiday homes.

The Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge, sitting on a 12-acre plot along Nairobi-Nakuru highway, consists of 33 standard villas, 13 villa suites and four executive villas, conference facility with access to recreation facilities.

The lodge is due for occupation in October.

Superior Homes Kenya managing director Ian Henderson said the homes provide an opportunity for birdwatching at Unesco’s heritage sites, Kekopey Hot Springs, game drives at Nakuru National Park, Menengai Crater, a hike at Mt Longonot, among other touristic attractions in Nakuru.

“With the tourism sector projected to grow in double digits in 2018, Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge is a great addition to Nakuru County. This is more than a resort, it is a retreat away from Nairobi’s hustle and bustle in an environment of nature and harmony, a haven of peace, relaxation and tranquillity with a taste of luxury,” said Henderson.

With a view of volcanic scape at the Lake Elementaita, the luxury development is expected to attract both local and international tourists.

“With the completion of Standard Gauge Railway Phase 2A expected to connect Nairobi to Kampala via Naivasha, Kisumu and Malaba, we expect to see a boost in local tourism with the ease of access to Naivasha and Nakuru towns,” said Ian.