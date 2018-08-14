Lake bloc picks bank deal advisor

by Noven Owiti

@PeopleDailyKe

The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) has made strides in the realisation of the dream to form its proposed Sh2.8 billion regional development bank.

Already, the bloc has identified Deloite East Africa Consultant Company as the lead advisor in the bank formation process.

Bloc chairman, who is also Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya said that they settled on Delloitte to offer advisory services to the bloc on plans to establish the bank for a period of at last one month.

Oparanya disclosed that a number of established banks have so far expresed interest to become shareholders in the regional bank.

“Having gone through a proper procurement procedure LREB selected Delloitte to be our transaction advisor on the bank project. We expect the consultant to help us identify an appropriate bank that we can buy shares into,” he said.

The bloc had opted to buy shares from an existing financial institution on grounds that establishing a new bank would consume a lot of time. The plans are expected to go through once the financial target is met.

According to the treaty reached by the member counties, each devolved unit is expected to contribute Sh200 million to the bloc to facilitate the bank’s establishment.

The bloc has 14-member counties namely Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga and Busia.

He said the member counties have already made provisions for the requisite funds in their budgets to facilitate the bank’s formation but have delayed in remitting their contributions due to a cash crunch occasioned by halted cash flow from Treasury through the Integrated Financial Management Information System.