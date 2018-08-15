KPC employs a raft of measures to stop oil siphoning

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is putting up of raft measures to prevent illegal fuel siphoning that is causing the firm huge financial losses, managing director Joe Sang has said.

Among the preventative mechanisms the oil company is coming up with in order to seal the loopholes, he said, include installation of leak detectors and a pipeline intrusion system meant to detect any illegal connections in the future.

Sang said that they are also laying up fibre optic cables running alongside the pipelines to enable the company promptly notice and react to leakages in the future. The move, he said, will see the company do away with losses associated with unlawful fuel siphoning.

The KPC boss spoke on Monday when he toured the scene of fuel leakage at Kibos area in Kisumu county where he promised to unearth a racket behind the firm’s illegal fuel siphoning.

“The broader objective is to ensure that this dreadful activity is stopped forthwith,” he said. He hinted that the oil spillage at Sinendet-Kisumu pipeline was linked to theft by engineers with background knowledge of petroleum piping.

Sang observed that only personnel with engineering skills are able to divert fuel from the main moving pipeline, leading to the leakage.

“We cannot rule out a possibility that this work was done by qualified engineers because drawing fuel from a moving pipeline is not something ordinary Kenyans can do,” said Sang.

He said police have taken over the matter and are hunting for the suspects behind the racket, adding that the company will do what it takes to stop further illegal fuel connections.

The illegal siphoning of petroleum was discovered by locals who noticed there was an unfamiliar smell before realising that there was underground fuel leakage.

A tunnel of 200 metres was dug below the ground and used by the suspects in the siphoning of fuel.Already the company’s emergency team completed the repair on the line last weekend and is set to embark on a clean-up exercise aimed at restoring the environment.