Farmers want ban on raw macadamia exports lifted

Price wars between Kenyan and international macadamia farmers and surrounding regions, lack of farm inputs, cartels in the sector and monopoly of the produce buyers have exposed the unending struggle by farmers.

The farmers have had lesser control on the prices since the government banned raw exportation of nuts.

In the Chinese market for instance, a kilogramme of nuts goes for Sh170 but farmers in the Mt Kenya region are reading mischief by local processors, who they accuse of suppressing prices by pushing them below Sh100 per kg of nut in shell.

The producers have also renewed calls for repeal of section 43 of the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Act, which prohibits export of raw nuts.

The regulation states that “a person shall not export raw cashewnuts, pyrethrum, bixa, macadamia or any other agricultural product as may be prescribed, except with the written authority of the Cabinet secretary.”

The regulation, which was aimed at empowering local processors, create jobs and improve farmers’ earnings has sparked criticism as growers say that none of the buyers in Kenya are paying a fair price with local processors fighting attempts to repeal the law.

The farmers have raised concerns over exploitation by cartels in the industry and oppression by Section 43 of the ambiguous Crops Act 2013, which continues to be misused by “only three Kenyan processors while thousands of farmers continue to suffer.”

“We have never enjoyed the benefits of farming macadamia since inception of the crop. What worries us most is that the government is not ready to lift the ban on individual exportation.

We do not have enough money to put up factories to process before export as the regulation demands. We are urging the government to get rid of that oppressive policy,” said Edward Njau, a 76-year-old farmer from Kanyoni in Gatundu North.

Speaking during a sensitisation meeting at Kamwangi in Gatundu North, Nuts Traders Association of Kenya (Nutak) chairman Joseph Kihara and secretary Nahashon Muugu said macadamia farmers have continued to suffer since the crop was introduced in the country in 1956 with the government losing revenue in form of taxation.

Kihara said they have done everything to ensure that the oppressive section is repealed since 2009 when they went to court and later petitioned the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture without success.

Muugu said the government only collects a mere Sh12.3 million as tax annually while farmers get only Sh3 billion with the three exporters pocketing Sh127 billion.

They said while miraa and cashew nut farmers have benefited from government subsidised fertiliser, the same has not been accorded to macadamia farmers and it is only recently that macadamia became a scheduled crop.

The two called on farmers to observe quality and avoid selling their nuts on credit.