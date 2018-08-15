Petrol maintains price rally

Fred Aminga @faminga

Kenyans will pay more for super petrol for the third consecutive month fueling fears of increased cost of living just days to introduction of value added tax (VAT) on petroleum products. The announcement by Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) sends jitters to consumers who have to come terms with Treasury’s proposal to levy 16 per cent VAT from September 1.

Despite raising petrol pump prices, ERC marginally eased diesel and Kerosene costs. The commission increased the the cost of petrol by Sh1.53 while that of diesel and kerosene decreased by Sh0.51 and Sh0.78 per litre respectively.

The prices are effective from today till September 14. A litre of super petrol will retail at Sh113.73 in Nairobi while diesel and kerosene will be sold at Sh102.74 and Sh84.95 respectively compared to last month.

This means that in the last two months, the cost of petrol has increased by Sh4.92 affecting the cost of living and doing business. Already, Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai has warned the cost of transport will increase if VAT is introduced as planned.

“Additional fares are painful to commuters but the increase in fare prices has to take effect because taxation of fuel translates to an added cost to public service vehicles operators,” he said in a statement. ERC has distanced itself from the VAT proposal saying it is National Treasury which is mandated to impose levies and taxes.

“The Commission is still awaiting official communication with regards to the 16 per cent VAT.”

“In accordance with Legal Notice No.196 of 2010, the energy (Petroleum Pricing) Regulations and amendment, the Energy Regulatory Commission is mandated to calculate fuel prices every month. The Commission exercises this mandate on the 14th of every month,” read ERC’s statement.

Last month, ERC announced another increase in the cost of super petrol which came with a decrease in the cost of diesel and kerosene. In July, the cost of a litre of super petrol had increased by Sh3.39 or Sh112.20 in Nairobi as the price of diesel dropped by Sh0.35 to Sh103.25 and that of kerosene dropped by Sh1.48 to Sh85.94.

ERC director general Pavel Oimeke said yesterday in a statement that an increase in the average landed cost of imported super petrol by 3.08 per cent from $738.77 (Sh73,900) per tonne in June to $761.55 (Sh76,200) per tonne in July led to the rise in cost of petrol.

While the average landed cost of diesel had also increased slightly by 0.18 per cent, the cost at the pump decreased. Average landed cost of kerosene decreased by 1.32 per cent.

ERC said the actual pipeline loss factor during transportation was calculated at 0.10 per cent which is a reduction from the standard factor of 0.25 per cent. “Accordingly, the savings per litre on account of the reduced pipeline loss are as follows: super petrol Sh0.15, diesel Sh0.13 and kerosene 0.11 respectively,”said Oimeke. The cost of petrol in Mombasa will hit Sh110.42 from Sh108.90, diesel Sh99.44 from Sh99.96 and kerosene Sh82.16 from Sh82.94.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol hiked to Sh115.57 and diesel Sh104.81, while in Kisumu, petrol will be sold at Sh115.64 per litre and diesel at Sh104.88. Motorists in Nakuru will pay Sh112.87 for petrol and Sh104.14 for diesel.