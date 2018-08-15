ERC shuts Kidero son fuel station

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has temporarily closed down a petrol station linked to the son of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero.

The closure comes few days after Ronald Odhiambo Kidero (pictured) denied in court storing petroleum products which do not meet mandatory standards as set by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

According to Odhiambo, ERC officials went to the petrol station on Kiambu Road on Saturday and cordoned it off.

This was despite an order issued in court on Friday stopping the officials from closing it, he said.

In court, Odhiambo had pleaded not guilty to accusations of storing two tanks of substandard diesel and gasoline and was freed on Sh100,000 cash bail.

The prosecution wanted directors of Vivo Kenya ordered to report to DCI headquarters over the supply of adulterated petroleum products.

But Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi ruled that the company had not been mentioned in the charge sheet and therefore, dismissed the request.