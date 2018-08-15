UN diplomat lauds Uhuru anti-graft war

PSCU

A top United Nations diplomat has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for the ongoing efforts by his government to rid the country of corruption and economic crimes.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with Uhuru at State House, Nairobi, United Nations Economic Council for Africa’s (UNECA) executive secretary Vera Songwe lauded the President for his unrelenting war against corruption, terming him an African champion and a leader the continent is closely following with admiration.

“You are our champion on war against corruption. Your government’s sustained onslaught against graft, economic crimes and impunity in Kenya is setting the pace for the rest of the continent,” she said.

The UN diplomat met the President to brief him about UNECA’s ‘HonestService’ Campaign that was launched in Nouakchott, Mauritania in June this year and seeks to encourage the youth in Africa to tweet using the harsh tag #honestservice every time they get a service without having to give a bribe.

The campaign is one of the strategies being employed by the UN to engage and involve African youth in the fight against corruption as well as discourage service providers from engaging in corrupt activities.